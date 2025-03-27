Kat Dennings reveals one complain she has from “2 Broke Girls” co star Jennifer Coolidge

Kat Dennings calls Jennifer Coolidge 'too busy'

Kat Dennings is really happy for her 2 Broke Girls co star Jennifer Coolidge recent achievements, but she seems to have on complain as well.

Coolidge is having a well-deserved career glow-up, and one of her former co-stars is hoping to squeeze in a chat—if she can find a gap in her schedule.

Ahead of the Shifting Gears season finale, Kat Dennings shared her admiration for her 2 Broke Girls castmate but admitted it’s been a while since they last spoke.

"Oh my God, I've tried to get back in touch with her, but I think she's too busy to talk to me right now," Dennings joked before adding, "I’m just kidding. But I have reached out just to tell her how amazing she is and I didn't really ask any questions so maybe that's why she didn't answer?"

Even if Coolidge hasn’t had time to reply, Dennings is nothing but thrilled about her former co-star’s massive success.

"I think she's just an iconic person and actress, and I'm so excited that she's had this renaissance," she said. "She really deserves it."

The two actresses starred together in 2 Broke Girls from 2011 to 2017, where Coolidge played Sophie, the quirky upstairs neighbor of Dennings’ Max and Beth Behrs’ Caroline.

Since then, Coolidge has skyrocketed to new heights, winning two Emmys for The White Lotus, landing commercial deals, and starring in films like Shotgun Wedding, Riff Raff, and the upcoming A Minecraft Movie.

With a schedule that packed, no wonder Coolidge hasn’t checked her messages—though something tells us she’d be all in for a 2 Broke Girls reunion call.