Amy Poehler details chemistry with ‘Parks and Rec’ co-star Adam Scott

Adam Scott and Amy Poehler reveal the secret to on-screen chemistry with Adam Scott

Amy Poehler and Adam Scott, who played lovers in Parks and Recreation, seemed to have a natural chemistry on screen, but Poehler shared that there was a method behind it.

The 53-year-old actress revealed that there was a trick to get that natural connection.

“I did hear an actor’s tip one time that I thought was interesting. If you want to get chemistry with someone — and actually, Parks and Rec did this really well, which is the camera became my gaze, so, it caught me looking at Ben, played by Adam Scott, when Ben wasn’t looking,” Poehler recalled.

“It created this vibe and vice versa. It was so much easier than direct eye contact,” she added on the Good Hang podcast, on Monday, March 24th.

Poehler explained that by not looking at her co-star, she could “project all this fantasy stuff onto them when they’re not paying attention to you.”

Poehler and Scott played the couple Leslie Knope and Ben Wyatt in the NBC comedy series, which aired from 2009 to 2015.

In addition to being a fan-favourite on-screen couple, Poehler and Scott are really good friends in real life.