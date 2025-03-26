King Charles breaks cover after sad announcement

King Charles III appeared in high spirits as he stepped out to mark a big event after sad announcement amid health fears.

Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday that the King and Queen's planned meeting with Pope Francis has been postponed as doctors advised Pope to rest.

The 76-year-old viewed the exhibition, titled "SOIL: The World at Our Feet", marking the venue's 25th anniversary. During his visit, the King unveiled a commemorative plaque in Somerset House's newly refurbished Salt Stair.

The exhibition unearths the wonder of soil and its vital role in our planet's future. It is co-curated by The Land Gardeners, an organisation working with gardeners and farmers to improve the health of our land.

The Monarch spent time with farming families from the Herefordshire Rural Hub who had participated in a Regenerative Agriculture roundtable earlier that day.

The roundtable, led by The Royal Countryside Fund, focused on boosting understanding of soil health.



