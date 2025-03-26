Victoria Beckham spills her TOP beauty secret

Victoria Beckham opens up about her beauty routine

Victoria Beckham reveals the secret behind her beauty, sharing her top beauty advice with followers.

The Spice Girls star, widely known as Posh Spice confessed that cleansing her skin regularly has been a game-changer for her complexion.

During an exclusive interview with Elle, the 50-year-old shared that she always listens to her skin and adjusts her skincare according to its needs.

Speaking exclusively, she revealed, “I always listen to my skin. Sometimes I double cleanse; I love the lactic acid cleanser when I need a really good strong cleanse.”

Victoria continued, "But sometimes if my skin is feeling a little dry and puffy, then I like to use the oil cleanser and facial massage.”

The Wannabe hitmaker also admitted that plucking her eyebrows has caused her to rely on a brown pencil to fill in the gaps.”

Reflecting on her mistakes, she added, “I've seen so many pictures of myself in the past, and I've been able to learn from seeing those images in my development process.

The Stop singer further added, “A prime example is when I created the Lid Lustre Eyeshadow. Being on stage and wearing a sparkly eye taught me so much and it's why I was so specific about the size of the pigments and the fallout of the products.”

In the conversation with the outlet, the English fashion designer said, “When I'm developing my products, I take into consideration my own experiences. I am difficult to please and I never put anything out there until I truly believe it is the best in class.”

Speaking exclusively to British Vogue, Victoria said, “My focus is always on the ‘why’ and the brushes that have made it into this collection have earned their place and right to be there. They’re inspired by calligraphy pens.

For the unversed, Victoria, who is wife of David Beckham, has recently launched her makeup brushes.