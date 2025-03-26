Joe Rogan picks sides in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's case

Joe Rogan has weighed in on the ongoing feud between Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds, declaring himself #TeamBaldoni.

On his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan argued that Lively and Reynolds "ruined their reputation" by suing Baldoni.

"They f–ked up," Rogan said of the married couple. "Ryan's trying to get out of it now. He's trying to get out of the lawsuit, and they're like, 'You are a key part of this.'"

Rogan repeated Baldoni's claims that Lively is only suing him for sexual harassment and other allegations because she and Reynolds were "trying to take over the movie."

Rogan agreed with guest Brendan Schaub that Baldoni's only option was to fight back in court and go "hard in the paint" to salvage his career. "Especially a guy like that who's, like, known for being really sweet, nice guy, and then he's, like, 'Alright, enough,'" Rogan added.

The Jane the Virgin star has been open about his side of the story, releasing text messages, a website, and behind-the-scenes footage to clear his name. Rogan marveled at how Baldoni has been forthcoming with his "receipts," including a text exchange where Lively invited him into her trailer while she was "pumping."

"You literally have a text exchange back and forth," Rogan said. "They just never thought that anybody was going to come out with the receipts."

Baldoni is suing Lively, Reynolds, and their publicist, Leslie Sloane, for defamation, extortion, and other claims. Lively stands by her claims that Baldoni harassed her and launched a smear campaign.

A trial date has been scheduled for March 2026.