Ben Affleck reveals his 'vulnerable' side after Jennifer Lopez breakup

Ben Affleck opens up about his tragic split from former wife Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck opens up about his heart-wrenching split from Jennifer Lopez, sharing candid thoughts just two months after their divorce was finalized.

During an exclusive interview with British GQ, the Oscar-winning actor behind Good Will Hunting, discussed the emotional toll of his split, revealing why he chose to keep a low profile at the time.

Detailing his thoughts on the sore subject, the actor told the outlet, "There’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue... there is no, 'This is what happened.' It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do.

"And the reason I don’t want to share that is just sort of embarrassing. It feels vulnerable."

In addition, Affleck didn’t hold back from sharing his viewpoints on his involvement with JLo’s 2024 film, The Greatest Love Story.

He further went on to explain, "I had a very firm sense of boundaries initially around the press while Jen I don't think objected to it in the way I did.... I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media.' And then I sort of realised it's not a fair thing to ask. It's sort of like you're gonna marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don't like the water.'"

The actor suggested that he’s naturally more reserved and private in relationships as compared to The Boy Next Door star, who tends to be more open and public.