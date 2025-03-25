Tesla CEO's former partner Grimes shares health update

Grimes, who is Elon Musk’s ex and mother of his three children, can finally make sense of her past weird ‘obsessions and motivations’.

The Canadian musician who recently begged SpaceX founder to keep their kids offline recently shared major health update.

The Genesis crooner shared on X (formerly Twitter) Friday, March 21, autism and ADHD diagnosis.

The 37-year-old also mentioned that she probably has dyslexia too that explains why the Player of Games hitmaker ‘can’t spell at all without spellcheck'.

The mother of X Æ A-12 expressed regret that the diagnosis was not made during her childhood which would have kept the Oblivion singer on drugs and made things a bit easier for her.

Grimes wished that her ‘weird obsessions and motivations’ would have made sense and be treated as ‘pathological’ instead of he having to overcome them on her own.

The singer-songwriter confessed that during the time she wasn’t ‘an avid reader’, her ADHD symptoms were much ‘worse’ than they were later on.

Further discussing the mental health issue, she revealed that ‘screen addiction and dopaminergic burn out’ correlate with a ‘huge percentage’ of ADHD.