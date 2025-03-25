Jenna Fischer reveals who owns Jim’s teapot from ‘The Office’

Jenna Fischer shares what John Krasinski wrote in the note Jim gave to Pam

Jenna Fischer recently shared that she doesn’t own the teapot Jim gave to Pam in The Office.

In one of the show’s sweet moments season two, episode 10, Jim (John Krasinski) gets Pam a teapot in Secret Santa filled with little reminders of their friendship and a note confessing his feelings, however he steals back the note so she can’t read.

Then, in the show’s ninth and final season, Jim finally gives Pam, who is now his wife, the note in an emotional call back to the show’s early seasons, before their characters were together.

In an interview with Los Angeles Time, in honour of show’s 20th anniversary, Fischer revealed that she did not go home with the teapot in real life.

"John got the teapot! How does that make sense?" she said.

"She ratted me out!” Krasinski," joked with the outlet. "Yes, I have the teapot, which I realize is quite the memento. It actually came to me by happenstance as our incredible prop master Phil Shea sent me a box of props sometime after we had wrapped."

Previously, Fischer revealed in a podcast episode of Office Ladies that Krasinski actually wrote her a personal note "just saying what our time together on The Office meant to him" for her to read in the scene.

"So I’m on camera, and I open up this note that John’s written me, and I just start crying, I just start bawling," she remembered. "The first take was probably not usable."

The Office ran for nine seasons from March 2005 to May 2013.