Justin Bieber’s fierce response after accusations of disrespecting wife Hailey

Justin Bieber has finally broken his silence on his Instagram Story after being accused of disrespecting his wife Hailey Bieber, leaving fans buzzing with concern over about the singer’s mental health.

The 31-year-old singer sparked massive controversy last week when he shared meme of a child secretly flipping the middle finger behind their girlfriend’s back.

However, the post raised eyebrows, with many wondering if it was a subtle dig at Hailey.

Now trying to smooth things over, Justin posted a heartfelt picture of Hailey on Instagram Monday, seemingly hoping that rumours will end soon.

In that picture, Hailey sat at a table with her chin resting on her fingers, flashing a warm smile at the camera.

The model and mother of one was all cosy in the snap, nailing her blue cap and a loose-fitting jumper.

Although the photo suggested that they were enjoying their time together, Justin chose to leave it without a caption.

The Peaches hitmaker's earlier meme, considered as as disrespectful by some people, comes amid growing concerns about his marriage to Hailey.

Fans have also been worried about Justin Bieber's health issues after recent sightings where he appeared thin and unkempt.