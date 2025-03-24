Kieran Culkin proposed next to dumpsters, reveals wife Jazz Charton

The couple won hearts at the 2025 Oscars, where Culkin won his first Academy Award

Kieran Culkin may have Hollywood charm, but his proposal was anything but glamorous.

His wife, Jazz Charton, revealed that the Succession star popped the question in a rather unexpected spot: between two dumpsters.

In an interview with The Sunday Times published March 23, Jazz recalled the unorthodox moment, which happened during a road trip to California.

“He got down between two dumpsters and said, ‘Will you marry me?’” she laughed. “I was, like, ‘Really, here? I mean, yes, obviously, but really?’”

Despite the setting, Jazz had no doubts about saying yes.

She knew Kieran was the one early on, especially after their memorable first meeting at a New York bar.

“He was very forward but hilariously so,” she shared, revealing that when she asked for the name of a restaurant he mentioned, he shot back, “No, you idiot, I want to take you there.”

Earlier this month, Jazz found herself in the spotlight after Kieran’s emotional Oscars win for A Real Pain.

During his acceptance speech, he reminded her of a promise she once made — that if he ever won an Academy Award, she’d give him a fourth child.

Charton later took to Instagram to celebrate her husband's milestone, joking that the "empty baby pacts" proved to be a great motivator.