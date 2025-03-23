Jason Momoa leaks 'Lobo' look during 'Minecraft' promotion?

'Aquaman' star to feature in James Gunns' next movie as DC villain

Jason Momoa, who once played a DC hero in Aquaman, will now be portraying a villain in the upcoming James Gunn film.

He casting as ‘Lobo’ in the upcoming film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has created a storm on the internet as fans are already excited to see him in the character.

The Baywatch star's casting has become the talk of the town. The actor is even getting asked questions about his antagonist role in his latest film, Minecraft’s promotion.

In one of the interviews, Momoa was asked ‘if the white makeup for Lobo all over or only the skin you can see?’

To which he replied, “Oh Yeah, I am covered 100%”.

During the chat, the 45-year-old was about to make a terrible mistake which he might have regretted later or would have caused him trouble.

The Fast X actor spilled that he has a picture of him dressed in the character. After teasing the journalist, he starts searching for his phone.

As soon as he picks up his mobile, the Games of Throne actor’s publicist, who apparently was standing there behind the camera, quickly said “Jason don’t do it”, after which he immediately realized what he was about to do and covered it all by bursting out in laughter.

The publicist, in the end, also mentioned that 'it'll be worth the wait.'

So far, the DC Studios have not officially released the first look of the actor as ‘Lobo’.