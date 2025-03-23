Lizzo proudly displays her slimmed-down physique on social media

Lizzo is proudly showcasing her weight loss journey on social media, sharing a series of sultry selfies and memes that have left her fans in awe.
On Friday, March 21, the 36-year-old singer posted a series of photos on Instagram, flaunting her physique in a schoolgirl-inspired outfit that included black fishnet tights, a red plaid skirt, and a glittery black top.
She completed her look with a studded leather vest, teased curls, and dangling, bedazzled earrings.
"Devour feculence," Lizzo captioned the post, referencing a line from AppleTV+'s Severance. The singer has been a fan of the show and even shared a collection of memes about it on Instagram the following day.
In another post on Saturday, March 22, Lizzo shared a makeup-free selfie, showcasing her natural beauty in the morning light.
The About Damn Time singer wore a gray graphic T-shirt and black underwear, and captioned the post: "Me, myself & all my memes: (I still haven’t seen the season finale of severance)."
Among the memes, Lizzo shared a post from another creator that read: "Nobody owes me anything, but I owe myself everything." This message resonates with Lizzo's approach to her weight loss journey, which she has been documenting since September 2024.
At the time, Lizzo shared a TikTok video showcasing her transformation, using audio from a Nicki Minaj clip that says: "The fact that you would even discuss my looks is insane. I’m a bad b----, always been a bad b----."
"Fine both ways," Lizzo captioned the post. Since then, the singer has given fans updates on her journey, including a candid post in January where she showed off her slimmed-down physique.
"I did it," she captioned the post. "Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014!" Lizzo added, "Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!"
Ed Sheeran writes an open letter to the UK Prime Minister, calling for investing in music education
Nick, Priyanka leave fans in awe with recent JonasCon update
The Joans Brothers unveil the dates and supporting acts for their upcoming 'Living the Dream Tour'
Princess Eugenie turned 35 today