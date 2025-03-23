Lizzo proudly displays her slimmed-down physique on social media

Lizzo is proudly showcasing her weight loss journey on social media, sharing a series of sultry selfies and memes that have left her fans in awe.

On Friday, March 21, the 36-year-old singer posted a series of photos on Instagram, flaunting her physique in a schoolgirl-inspired outfit that included black fishnet tights, a red plaid skirt, and a glittery black top.

She completed her look with a studded leather vest, teased curls, and dangling, bedazzled earrings.

"Devour feculence," Lizzo captioned the post, referencing a line from AppleTV+'s Severance. The singer has been a fan of the show and even shared a collection of memes about it on Instagram the following day.

In another post on Saturday, March 22, Lizzo shared a makeup-free selfie, showcasing her natural beauty in the morning light.

The About Damn Time singer wore a gray graphic T-shirt and black underwear, and captioned the post: "Me, myself & all my memes: (I still haven’t seen the season finale of severance)."

Among the memes, Lizzo shared a post from another creator that read: "Nobody owes me anything, but I owe myself everything." This message resonates with Lizzo's approach to her weight loss journey, which she has been documenting since September 2024.

At the time, Lizzo shared a TikTok video showcasing her transformation, using audio from a Nicki Minaj clip that says: "The fact that you would even discuss my looks is insane. I’m a bad b----, always been a bad b----."

"Fine both ways," Lizzo captioned the post. Since then, the singer has given fans updates on her journey, including a candid post in January where she showed off her slimmed-down physique.

"I did it," she captioned the post. "Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014!" Lizzo added, "Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!"