Kim Kardashian unveils new beauty line after past success

Kim Kardashian is making her comeback in beauty industry

Kim Kardashain is set to make waves in the beauty industry once again, revealing that she is rebranding her iconic beauty line, SKKN by KIM.

The reality TV star, who took a break from her brand in 2022, made a surprising announcement on Friday, March 21.

Taking to SKKN’s official Instagram handle, the 44-year-old star revealed that her SKIMS brand is now merging with her beauty line, SKKN by KIM.

Expressing excitement, she penned, "We're excited to announce SKIMS has acquired SKKN by Kim!"

SKIMS, the shapewear and apparel brand launched by The Kardashians celebrity in 2019, will now include clothing, cosmetics, skincare, and fragrance.

In addition, Kim, who has recently been clashing with her ex-husband, Kanye West, further added, “Enjoy your favorite SKKN essentials for a limited time as we prepare to relaunch under the SKIMS brand. Follow @skims for updates while we work to create something new."

KKW Beauty, which was rebranded as SKKN by Kim, was shut down in 2021 before being relaunched under its new name.

In an exclusive conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the This is Paris actress previously said, “My mission has always been to create products that resonate deeply - whether it's shapewear and lingerie that empowers or make-up and skincare that transforms.”

For the unversed, the new products under the SKIMS brand are set to launch in 2026.