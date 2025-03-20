'Suits' star Abigail Spencer breaks silence after Meghan Markle calls her out

Meghan Markle invited her longtime friend Abigail Spencer for episode five of 'With Love, Meghan'

Abigail Spencer had no problem laughing at herself after Meghan Markle playfully called out her cooking skills on With Love, Meghan.

Speaking to Hello! magazine in an interview published March 19, the Suits alum admitted she was “dying laughing” at Meghan’s remarks about her kitchen abilities.

"It was so funny when she told me she was going to teach me how to cook fish. 'I'm sorry, you're what?'" Spencer told the outlet, adding, “I didn't know where anything was in that kitchen. I felt like I was just doggy paddling, and she was doing butterfly kicks!"

Meghan, 42, teased her longtime friend in the fifth episode, saying, “Abby has other strengths!”

Spencer fully agreed, joking that her skills are more in the “serving champagne while you cook” category.

The two actresses, who met in 2007, have shared major life moments over the years.

Spencer attended Meghan’s royal wedding and hosted her baby shower before the birth of Prince Archie. They even share the exact same birthday and have dubbed themselves “birthday soul sisters.”

Spencer, who played Dana Scott on Suits, now runs a floral subscription business. While she may not be a pro in the kitchen, she’s clearly got a good sense of humour about it.