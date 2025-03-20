Brad Pitt NOT eager to tie the knot again after divorce with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's divorce finally reached to a settlement in December 2024

Brad Pitt, after finalizing divorce with former partner Angelina Jolie, has found a new romance.

The 61-year-old is currently in a relationship with 32-year-old woman named Ines De Ramon and seemed to be contended in his life with new partner.

However, Pitt looks happy and have moved on with his previous relationship, the actor is still not looking forward to tying the knot again.

An Insider revealed that the Bullet Train actor might not be ready to follow a traditional timeline, but he is ready to have children.

A close source informed InTouch Weekly, "He’s 100% committed to Ines, he doesn’t need a piece of paper to prove that.”

The informant further detailed that, "He and Angelina [Jolie] had all their kids before they ever got married and he sees nothing wrong with that.”

The source further explained the hesitation of Brad in getting married again.

‘Many people are convinced that getting married was the beginning of the end for them, so it’s no wonder Brad isn’t exactly raring to do it all over again.’

Jolie and Pitt tied the knot in 2014. The Maleficent star filed a divorce in 2016. After almost eight years, the duo’s divorce finally reached a settlement in late 2024.