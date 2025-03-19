Olivia Culpo gives crucial advice after shocking pregnancy details

Olivia Culpo offered an important piece of advice to other women going through a difficult pregnancy.

In a new TikTok video posted on Tuesday, March 18, the former Miss Universe revealed shocking details about her first trimester of pregnancy.

While doing her makeup in the latest upload, the mother-to-be shared that she encountered several health issues since learning of her pregnancy.

"I have been on bed rest since week two, and before that I also had pneumonia; if so, then I was sick also for two weeks," she disclosed in the video, which was recorded on December 12, 2024, when she was nine weeks pregnant.

The 32-year-old actress recalled she got a "subchorionic hematoma, which is basically a blood clot in my uterus, and I was bleeding everywhere."

Though she recovered from SCH without having pregnancy complications, it was exhausting, "Like two weeks of just not being able to move and then all of a sudden just like purging. It was like a lot. It was heavy."

However, listening to her baby’s heartbeat washed away all her discomfort. The Culpo Sisters star updated that her doctors have advised her to bed rest, but "everything is going well so far."

As she wrapped up her "time capsule clip," the American mofel imparted words of wisdom to anyone experiencing subchorionic hematoma, or SCH, as it is known.

"I hope this video will help you if you experience a lot of intense bleeding in your first trimester. It’s not always the worst case that you’re thinking," Culpo said before concluding, "I’m praying for you for everybody in their maternity journey."

