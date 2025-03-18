Jenna Ortega set to star in ‘Single White Female’ with Taylor Russell

Jenna Ortega and Taylor Russell are said to be in talks to remake 1992’s Single White Female remake.

Both Russell and Ortega will star in the remake and produce. Elizabeth Gabler’s 3000 Pictures, which has a partnership with Sony and HarperCollins Publishers, is reportedly behind the remake.

However, Sony had offered no comment on the project. The Insneider first reported the news.

Bridget Fonda and Jennifer Leigh originally starred in the film.

In the movie Fonda's Allison Jones welcomes a new roommate Hedra Carlson, played by Leigh. Allison has just broken up with her fiancé Sam Rawson (Steven Weber) and quickly forms a close bond with her new roommate. However, as Allison rethinks her breakup with Sam, her roommate grows jealous and violent.

The film was directed by Barbet Schroeder and was based on John Lutz’s 1990 novel SWF Seeks Same, and had a sequel starring Kristen Miller titled Single White Female 2: The Psycho.

Currently, Ortega is looking forward to her second season of Wednesday on Netflix. The actress has also been busy with her recent with her recent horror-comedy Death of a Unicorn starring Paul Rudd.

Meanwhile, Russell is set to star opposite Michael B. Jordan in a remake of The Thomas Crown Affair for Amazon MGM Studios that will be released in theatres.