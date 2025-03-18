Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco gush over working together on 'I Said I Love You First'

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco on working together on 'I Said I Love You First'

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco gushed over their latest collaborative LP and working together.

The songstress is getting personal about her upcoming album I Said I Love You First, revealing that making music with fiancé Benny Blanco was not just a creative process—it was therapy.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone published on March 17, the 31-year-old singer shared how working on the album, which drops Friday, March 21, helped her navigate a frustrating period in her musical journey.

“I was, to be honest, very frustrated and kind of confused on where I wanted to go next musically. And we had been together for a while, and obviously, I would confide in him,” Gomez admitted.

Blanco, 37, added that their collaboration often started in the simplest of ways.

“She’d wake up, I’d have a pen out, and I’d write what was on her mind. Then we’d go into the other room and create it, and it became a song. It was such a cathartic and therapeutic experience.”

Of course, music isn’t the only thing on their minds.

As a newly engaged couple, Gomez and Blanco are also basking in the excitement of their future together. While they’re in no rush to walk down the aisle, Blanco joked that Gomez has no shortage of wedding ideas.

“I think every day she’s planned a new wedding in her head,” he shared. “We’re very much ‘take it one day at a time’-type of people. We’re still not over this moment. Literally, while you were talking, she was sitting there staring at her ring.”

With an album on the way and wedding dreams unfolding, it’s clear Gomez and Blanco are in a season of love, creativity, and plenty of inspiration.