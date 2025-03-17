Madonna takes pride in daughter's new venture: 'So proud of you!'

Madonna opens up about her eldest daughter Lourdes Leon's singing journey

Madonna expressed excitement, revealing that her eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, is set to embark on her singing journey.

The 28-year-old Lourdes, who is also known as Lola, performed at the Night Club 101 in New York on Saturday, following in the footsteps of her pop icon mother.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Like a Virgin hitmaker, shared a snap of her daughter performing, along with an appreciative caption.

Gushing with pride, the 66-year-old singer penned, "Little star @lourdesleon. Can't wait for everyone to hear your new music!!! So proud of you."

The Queen of Pop, who is a mother of six, witnessed her eldest daughter stepped into the world of music in 2022 after releasing her debut single, Lock&Key.

In addition, the emerging singer, who is known as Lolahol in the music world, has made her mark with performances at the Brava Madrid Music Festival 2023 and Parklife 2024 in Manchester.

Lola, who garnered attention for her see-through cat-suit, has also modelled for various brands, including Burberry, Marc Jacobs, Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty, Mugler, Calvin Klein, and Marine Serre.