Gene Hackman’s doctor makes shocking admission about Betsy Arakawa's death

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s death raises strange questions

Gene Hackman’s doctor just made an unbelievable claim about his wife Betsy Arakawa’s death.

The medical report given by Dr. Heather Jarrell, chief medical examiner for the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator claimed that Arakawa had died before Hackman, and her estimated time of death was determined to be February 11th.

However, the actor’s doctor, Josiah Child, revealed, “Mrs. Hackman didn’t die on February 11 because she called my clinic on February 12,” in an interview with Daily Mail on Sunday, March 16th.

Arakawa was planning to get a heart scan for her husband, he shared. “She’d called me a couple of weeks before her death to ask about getting an echocardiogram for her husband.”

“She was not a patient of mine, but one of my patients recommended Cloudberry to her. She made an appointment for herself for February 12. It was for something unrelated to anything respiratory,” he added.

Dr. Child, who runs Cloudberry Health in Santa Fe, added that she ended up canceling her appointment on February 10th, explaining that her husband was sick.

“She called back on the morning of February 12 and spoke to one of our doctors who told her to come in that afternoon,” he said, the day when she had allegedly passed away.

“We made her an appointment but she never showed up. She did not show any symptoms of respiratory distress. The appointment wasn’t for anything related to hantavirus. We tried calling her a couple of times with no reply,” Dr. Child claimed.