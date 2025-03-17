Princess Kate's generous gesture honours Irish Guards on St Patrick's Day

The Princess of Wales marked a significant comeback at this year's St. Patrick's Day celebrations, rejoining the Irish Guards for their traditional parade after missing the event last year due to health challenges.

Attending in her role as Colonel of the regiment, Kate participated in the annual gathering at Wellington Barracks in London, where she presented sprigs of shamrock to officers and guardsmen- a long-standing tradition.

She also awarded long service and good conduct medals to soldiers in recognition of their dedication. In a generous and unexpected gesture, the Princess arranged for drinks at the alignments bar, expressing her gratitude by saying, 'It's the least I can do.'

Her warm presence was met with enthusiasm as she took the salute during the march-past and spent time speaking with Irish Guards, veterans and young cadets known as Mini Micks, from Northern Ireland.

This appearance marks her first time at the parade since 2023, when she attended alongside Prince William.

Last year, while she was recovering from surgery and facing a cancer diagnosis, the regiment honoured her absence with a heartfelt tribute.

Now, with her gradual return to public engagements, her presence at the event carried special significance for both the royal and the troops she supports.