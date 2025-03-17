Salma Hayek shares experience of writing first movie in Hollywood

Salma Hayek has recently shared her experience of writing her first feature in a new interview.

Speaking to Marie Claire, the Desperado actress said, “It’s meaningful. It has a great rhythm. It’s full of surprises to the very end.”

Salma didn’t reveal the details of her project which she would direct and her company, Ventanarosa, wanted to produce.

“I think I’ve earned the right after 25 years of doing it for others,” stated the 58-year-old.

Elsewhere in the interview, Salma addressed mindset shift around ageing women in Hollywood.

“There was a time when I was the sexy girl, but thank God age came and gave me the ability to expand to other territories,” noted the Frida star.

Salma continued, “I’m still sexy and I embrace it.”

However, the Without Blood actress explained, “Another calling that I have is to remind everyone that women are not disposable after a certain age in any department. We should battle that with all we’ve got.”

“When a movie is successful the credit goes to the man,” mentioned Salma.

However, the Magic Mike actress pointed out that the girl “is just the girl. I do have an audience and they go see me. But I’ve never gotten credit for the audience I bring into the cinema”.

Meanwhile, Salma also addressed the rise of artificial intelligence in the industry.

“It takes away your intelligence because the brain grows lazy,” remarked the Eternals actress.

The Bliss actress mentioned, “I write everything by hand. I have papers everywhere. I barely touch the phone. They cannot profile me. I don’t buy online. I don’t order food online.”

“The artificial intelligence doesn’t know me,” she concluded.