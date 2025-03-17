Gal Gadot promotes ‘Snow White’ alone amid relationship strain with Rachel Zegler

Gal Gadot at Disneyland for 'Snow White' with Rachel Zeglar

Gal Gadot was all smiles during a solo visit to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, as she promoted Disney’s upcoming Snow White live-action remake.

The Wonder Woman star, who plays the Evil Queen in the highly anticipated film, seemed to embrace the fairy tale spirit as she posed with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, classic Disney villains, and even a few pint-sized Evil Queens in costume.

The 39-year-old actress looked effortlessly joyful, soaking in the magic of the happiest place on Earth ahead of the movie’s release on March 21.

However, one notable absence was her co-star, Rachel Zegler, who portrays the titular Snow White.

Gadot’s solo outing comes as rumors swirl about reported “tension” between the two leading ladies.

According to multiple sources who spoke with People, the actresses have “nothing in common” due to their “huge age gap” and “very different political views.”

“Gal is annoyed by the movie drama,” an insider shared. “She enjoyed filming. She was fine with Rachel, but they are not friends. … They did a job together and that’s it.”

Regardless of any off-screen speculation, Gadot appeared unfazed as she embraced her villainous role with enthusiasm—proving that sometimes, being bad can look pretty good.