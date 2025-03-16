Ben Affleck leans on kids after Jennifer Garner’s snub

Ben Affleck found solace in his kids as Jennifer Garner ditched him to spent quality time with her boyfriend John Miller.

After Garner’s boyfriend issued an ultimatum following Ben and Jen’s cosy outing at the Paintball court, the Elektra star stepped out for a date with her partner, leaving no option for Affleck but to lean on his kids.

According to Page Six, the Accountant star was seen enjoying with his daughters Violet and Seraphina in Los Angeles.

Affleck, who shares two daughters and a son, Samuel with ex-wife Garner, wore a navy blue cardigan over a blue button-up shirt and a pair of Khaki pants for the relaxing walk.

As for his first born, Violet, 19, twinned with her father in dark blue sweatshirt and jeans. In the photos, she was seen putting her arm over her father’s shoulder.

The two were later joined by Violet, 16, who was clad in an all black outfit.

The 52-year-old actor’s latest outing came after he provoked Miller, 47, as the former couldn’t keep his hands to himself when he and Garner celebrated their son’s 13th birthday on March 2.

The former couple’s cosy pictures, in which the Batman actor held the 13 Going 30 actress from her waist, went viral, leading the CaliBurger CEO to finally react to the Daredevils co-stars close bond despite split.

"He doesn’t want to see anything like that again or he has no choice but to walk away,” a source says of Miller.

Miller’s strict actions proved to be progressive for his love life as Garner recently went on a romantic date with him, subsiding the Ben and Jen romance headlines.