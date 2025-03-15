Taylor Swift remains silent amid controversy over viral Eras Tour moment

Taylor Swift's latest viral moment has fans divided. Concert footage of the Eras Tour singer wiping her nose during a live performance has sparked reactions ranging from understanding to criticism.
The videos show the singer-songwriter using her hand to clean her nose before discreetly wiping it on her outfit.
While some fans defended the singer, acknowledging the physical demands of her high-energy performances, others made jokes and harsh remarks.
Swift's supporters pointed out that performing on stage is physically exhausting. "Have people never exerted energy before? I snot all the time when I'm running and working out," one person commented.
Others noted that singers often deal with sinus drainage while performing, making moments like these inevitable.
However, not all reactions were sympathetic. Some online users made baseless claims or took a conspiratorial approach.
Despite the controversy, Swift has remained silent, letting the viral moment run its course.
Industry professionals note that such moments are not uncommon for artists. Singing and dancing for hours under bright lights can take a toll on the body, often leading to dehydration, sweat, and runny noses.
