Prince William reveals decisive step taken for George, Charlotte, Louis

Prince William, who is a doting father to Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, is determined not to pressure his children into following his footsteps.

The Prince of Wales has often been spotted watching football matches with his eldest son and sharing sweet father-son moments together.

While William is a loyal fan of Aston Villa team, he revealed in a rare interview how he is okay if his children find their own favourites on the field.

“I’m kind of hoping they’ll all find their own teams in time,” William told The Sun. “They don’t all have to be Villa fans.”

He continued, “I’m trying not to be biased but obviously they see how passionate I am about it and they watch the matches with me. I’m trying to spread the love a little bit.”

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton is known to support Chelsea in the Champions League.

He noted that the children “do have Villa shirts, and ask to come to games”, but “they have other shirts as well.” William added, “There’s been a bit of courting going on by other managers too.”

William and his wife, Kate, are known for having broken the traditional way of parenting in the royal family, as they prioritise being present for their children.

The interview signifies how the parents have been making sure to give their children a choice over matters, which was not usually the case with previous generations – marking a major change with generations.