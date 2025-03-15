Will Smith participates in Doechii ‘anxiety’ dance trend with ‘Fresh Prince’ costar

Will Smith on 'Anxiety' dance trend with ‘Fresh Prince’ costar

Will Smith is not “anxiously” dancing into his reunion with Fresh Prince costar Tatyana Ali, but dancing into Doechii’s Anxiety dance trend.

On March 14, the actor shared a TikTok video of himself and his former co-star, Tatyana Ali, joining in on the viral Anxiety dance trend.

The trend recreates a classic scene from the show, where Ali’s character, Ashley, dances in her room with headphones on while Smith’s Will sneaks in behind her, mimicking her moves.

The challenge on TikTok is set to Doechii’s hit song Anxiety.

In Smith’s version, he and Ali—headphones and all—jump right into the dance before being joined by Doechii herself, who grooves her way into the room. Smith, 56, captioned the post, “Waited 35 years for this dance to trend.”

The nostalgic dance moment has been making waves on TikTok since February, with Smith keeping a close eye on its rise.

On March 5, he even shared the original Fresh Prince clip that inspired the trend, writing, “I’ve been watching y’all and every video has been better than the last!! Love that track @Doechii. @Tatyana Ali remember this?”

Doechii, 26, also got in on the fun, posting a video of herself doing the dance with the playful caption, “Who else is forcing everyone to do this dance with them?”

Meanwhile, Ali, 46, took the challenge to another level, sharing a solo version of the dance while at an airport.

The original scene comes from the Fresh Prince pilot episode, which aired on September 10, 1990.

In the episode, Ashley is caught dancing in her room with the Walkman she “borrowed” from Will, revealing that her strict dad, Uncle Phil (played by the late James Avery), won’t let her have one so he can monitor her music.

While viewers never found out what song she was actually listening to in the show, the scene became an iconic bonding moment between the two cousins—and now, it’s giving a whole new generation a reason to dance.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Fresh Prince has sparked a dance craze.