Austin Butler faces burglary at Los Angeles home

Austin Butler Los Angeles home burglarized

Austin Butler’s Los Angeles home has reportedly fallen victim to a burglary while the actor was out of the country.

According to TMZ, Butler’s security guard made the unsettling discovery, finding a shattered glass door and evidence that the house had been ransacked.

Police responded to the scene, and while an exact list of stolen items is still being determined, initial reports suggest that a gun and money were among the missing belongings.

Butler, 33, was nowhere near the chaos at the time—he was overseas, attending the Saint Laurent Show during Paris Fashion Week.

It’s been a whirlwind few months for the Elvis star, who also recently made headlines for his reported split from Kaia Gerber after three years together.

The burglary adds to a growing list of recent break-ins targeting celebrity homes in Los Angeles.

Just last month, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Beverly Hills residence was also broken into on Valentine’s Day.

NBC News reported that the incident involved “ransacking and breaking glass,” though the couple and their family were not home at the time.

With this string of high-profile burglaries, it seems even Hollywood’s biggest stars aren’t immune to home security nightmares.