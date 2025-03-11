Salma Hayek reveals real reason behind living tech-free life

Salma Hayek recently made shocking revelations about living a tech-free life.

In a new interview with Marie Claire, the Desperado actress opened up that she had no computer of her own in this day and age.

Elaborating on why she avoided gadgets, Salma admitted, “It takes away your intelligence because the brain grows lazy.”

“I write everything by hand. I have papers everywhere. I barely touch the phone. They cannot profile me,” said the 58-year-old.

The House of Gucci star also mentioned that she never did online shopping, saying, “I don’t buy online. I don’t order food online.”

Salma also pointed out that she was never fond of AI, stating, “The artificial intelligence doesn’t know me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Bliss actress disclosed that she wrote her first feature, calling it “meaningful,” which she would direct and her film production company Ventanarosa would produce.

“I think I’ve earned the right after 25 years of doing it for others,” remarked Salma, adding, that the movie “is full of surprises to the very end”.

Meanwhile, Salma also addressed gender bias in Hollywood.

“When movies are successful, the credit goes to the man,” noted the Eternals actress.

Salma told the outlet, “The girl is just the girl… I do have an audience and they go see me. But I’ve never gotten credit for the audience I bring into the cinema.”

However, the actress said that there was “a time when I was the sexy girl, but thank God age came and gave me the ability to expand to other territories”.

“Although I’m still sexy and I embrace it,” she quipped.