Lauren Graham shares one unique idea for ‘Gilmore Girls’ revival

Lauren Graham has recently opened up about the idea for revival of the Gilmore Girls series.

While speaking on the latest episode of Armchair Expert podcast on March 9, Lauren, who played Lorelai on Gilmore Girls from 2000 to 2007, noted that a movie might be possible than a TV show.

“Given everyone's lives and schedules, it's a Christmas movie,” said the 57-year-old.

Lauren stated. "It's not me trying to get out of the question. It is literally what I could picture.”

Elaborating on why she thinks movie is best option for Gilmore sequel, the Parenthood actress mentioned, “I think [what] the Brits do so well with their beloved shows is that you get a Christmas special.”

“It's not episodes, but it's seeing all your friends together again. It's one of the reasons I thought the Walmart commercial was a sweet, where-are-they-now kind of thing,” pointed out Lauren.

Reflecting on loyal fans’ wish, the Evan Almighty actress noted, “How do you honour those people who have kept it alive? Is it giving them more?”

“Is it doing what Reese Witherspoon's doing with Legally Blonde's Elle, the prequel? Is this a Captain Marvel multiverse where you want to follow whoever? Or do you try to go back?” explained the actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lauren shared that she isn't sure if another revival is the right move, even if fans want it to be.

However, the actress mentioned that if “someone comes knocking, the she is ready to make her return”.

“I do still get asked, is it literally just better to leave them wanting more? I don't know,” she continued.

Meanwhile, Lauren added, "Thank God it isn't up to me. And what I have clearly said, is if somebody calls me to do it, I'll do it.”