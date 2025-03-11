'Cruel Intentions' series cancelled after one season

Amazon's Cruel Intentions series, a follow-up to the 1999 film of the same name, will not be returning for a second season.

The show's first and only season premiered on Prime Video in November 2024, after a long and winding road to release.

The series initially began development at Freevee in 2021, before moving to Prime Video in 2023. Prior to that, NBC had attempted to adapt the film into a series in 2016, but ultimately cancelled the project.

Fox had also attempted to develop a prequel series, but it never made it to air.

The Amazon series starred Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess, Savannah Lee Smith, Sara Silva, John Harlan Kim, Khobe Clarke, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Brooke Lena Johnson. Neal H. Moritz and Roger Kumble, who produced and wrote and directed the original film, respectively, served as executive producers.

According to the show's description, Cruel Intentions "follows the elite students of Manchester College, a Washington, D.C.-adjacent university, where reputation means everything, fraternities and sororities are the gold standard, and two ruthless step-siblings, Caroline Merteuil (Hook) and Lucien Belmont (Burgess), will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy.

After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Greek Life system, they'll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation – even if that means seducing Annie Grover (Smith), the daughter of the Vice President of the United States. Hearts will be broken, loyalties will be tested, and secrets will be revealed in this modern-day royal court that is Manchester College."

The original 1999 film, which was an adaptation of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' classic novel Dangerous Connections, followed the lives of rich high schoolers in New York City and starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair.