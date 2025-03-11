Gisele Bundchen on getting out of Tom Brady’s ‘shadow’, ‘freer’ life with Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen on life with Joaquim Valente after Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is stepping into a new chapter of her life with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, and according to insiders, she’s feeling lighter and "freer" than ever.

After years in what she reportedly felt was Tom Brady’s “shadow,” the supermodel is embracing her fresh start with her Jiu-Jitsu instructor beau—and their newborn son.

The 44-year-old Brazilian beauty, who welcomed a baby boy with Valente last month, is “absolutely loving” this new phase, a source told Page Six.

“She felt like she lived in Tom's shadow for a long time,” the insider shared.

While Gisele remains grateful for the past and the two children she shares with Brady—15-year-old Benjamin and 12-year-old Vivian—she’s fully leaning into the future.

Earlier this week, she was spotted soaking up the sun in Miami, looking effortlessly radiant just one month after giving birth. Rocking a gray bikini top and washboard abs, Gisele enjoyed a boat ride with Joaquim, who seemed more than happy to shower her with attention.

The couple shared a sweet moment on the water, although their little one, whose middle name is reportedly River, was not seen during the outing.

News of the baby's arrival first broke via TMZ, with reports confirming that both mom and baby are "happy and healthy." Gisele and Joaquim were first linked in June 2023, nearly a year after she and Brady finalized their divorce.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was married to the seven-time Super Bowl champion from 2009 to 2022. Brady, now part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, also shares 17-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Now, with a new love, a growing family, and plenty of sunshine in her life, Gisele seems to be thriving in this next chapter—no shadows in sight.