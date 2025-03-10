Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori raises eyebrows with her 'most daring' look yet

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori turns heads with bold new look

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori has once again taken the internet by storm with her ‘most daring’ look yet.

The 30-year-old, who previously garnered attention with her bold fashion preferences at the February Grammys, created a nude illusion in her transparent undergarments and kickers ensemble.

Posing in golden roller skates and matching knee and elbow pads, the Australian artist leaned against the wall for support.

This comes on the heels of her questionable entry at the red carpet event, after which she and her beloved husband were escorted out for wearing an inappropriate outfit.

Refusing to lose hope, the rapper took to Instagram to share a nude image of his wife, apparently promoting his upcoming film.

He announced, "IM SO PROUD OF MY WIFE FOR STARRING IN HER FIRST FEATURE FILM SHOT IN JAPAN DIRECTED BY VANESSA BEECROFT PRODUCED BY ME."

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their reactions to Kanye's questionable gesture.

One fan commented, "This ur wife? Wtf.”

Another chimed in, adding, "Does she ever wear clothes lol."

Reacting to fans’ responses on his post, the dad-of-four replied at the time, "I have dominion over my wife.”