Netflix's $320 million blockbuster slammed as worst film of the year

Netflix’s latest big-budget movie, The Electric State directed by Joe and Anthony Russo which took a staggering $320 million to make, has been slammed by critics and viewers alike.

Instead of wowing audiences, the film has been labelled as the "worst of the year," leaving many wondering if all that money went down the drain.

New footage gives a sneak peek at Millie Bobby Brown’s latest role as Michelle, a fearless orphaned teen. However, she teamed up with Chris Pratt’s wanderer, Keats, on a risky mission to find her missing younger brother.

The Electric State just premiered in Hollywood, and the reviews are already pouring in fast.

However, Variety called the sci-fi comedy "dull ride for Millie Bobby Brown" and said that the filmmakers watered down the original story, missing the chance to make it as powerful and unforgettable.

The outlet added: "The Electric State loses some of the quiet profundity of the original text, but as a breezily watchable retrofuturistic jolly, it has just enough juice."

Meanwhile The Guardian insisted: "There’s no soul, no originality, just a great big multicolour wedge of digital content."

The Marvel filmmakers spent over seven years bringing their vision to life, but despite their hard work, the final result isn’t winning over audiences.