Hailey Bieber sets record straight on Selena Gomez shady video drama

Hailey Bieber set the record straight on the claims about liking any shady video about her husband Justin Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco.

A couple of days after the news broke that the Rhode Beauty founder double-tapped a mocking video about the recently engaged couple, Page Six reported on Sunday, March 9, that Hailey, 29, denied such claims.

A representative of Justin’s wife cleared the air, saying, "This never happened."

"This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalise off of an old, tired narrative," the spokesperson clarified.

The whole drama unravelled on Thursday, March 6, when a TikTok creator @courtneypresto showed an alleged screenshot of Hailey’s "like" on the video.

The video in question was posted on February 14, in which the content creator severely criticised the Rare Beauty founder and her finance’s Interview Magazine cover shoot.

"This is the WORST," the social media user captioned her clip, slamming the couple’s loved-up photo shoot for Valentine’s Day.

In addition, the netizen weighed in that her video was "being a little shady" toward Gomez, who on and off dated the Baby hitmaker from 2010 to 2018.

Months after Justin-Selena's breakup, the Sorry singer tied the knot with Hailey and welcomed their first child together, son Jack Blues, last year.