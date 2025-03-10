‘1923’ Brian Geraghty reveals rare on-set details about Harrison Ford

Brian Geraghty reveals how Harrison Ford is really like on set

Harrison Ford received high praise from his 1923 co-star Brian Geraghty who revealed on some behind-the-scenes action on set.

During the season two premiere of Yellowstone spinoff, Geraghty, who stars as Ford’s character’s foreman, Zane Davis, shared what it’s really like to work with the long-time Star Wars actor on the set of 1923.

"I love Harrison," Geraghty told the People magazine. "He’s a funny guy, and he wants to be there. He loves it. He takes it really seriously. He’s there for us as actors."

The Hurt Locker actor shared that he was nervous about his first day on set and though he was "going to die", wondering how he was going to get through all of it.

"I was so nervous because whenever you have the opportunity to work with somebody like that actors that are bigger than life, you've got to move through the nerves," he explained.

On asking whether he was comfortable questioning Ford about his past roles, the 49-year-old star admitted that it depends on situation and if "we’re feeling like we can converse."

"I do feel like approaching anybody about their iconic roles, I even get annoyed if somebody knows me from something I did 10 years ago. I’m trying to do other things," he said.

"As the actor, you’re like, is that what I am?" adding, "so I go, I try to stay away from all the iconic roles and try to never approach that subject with them and just talk about things that are relevant."

Geraghty noted that he was "lucky" because almost 80% of his time is spent with Ford.

1923 season two is available to stream on Paramount+ since February 23.