Royal family releases heartbreaking statement on young Prince tragic death

Royal family suffers major heartbreak as young Prince dies tragically

Royal family suffered a major heartbreak after a Prince passed away tragically at a very young age.

Prince Frederik of Luxembourg, aged 22, died on March 1, after a long battle with a genetic disease, POLG Mitochondrial disease.

He was the youngest son of Prince Robert of Luxembourg and Princess Julie of Nassau.

As per People, in a lengthy statement, Prince Robert said, "Frederik knows he is my superhero, as he is to all of our family, and to so very many good friends and to so very many people the world over."

"Part of his superpower was his ability to inspire and to lead by example. Frederik was born with a special capacity for positivity, joy, and determination. When he was little, I would always say that if there is one child of ours that I would never need to worry about, it was him."

"Over the years on a number of occasions, Frederik voiced his gratitude for having his disease. He cited the intensity of his experiences and his relationships as the reason for this. He felt there were so many amazing people that he would never have known had it not been for his disease."

The European royal family expressed gratitude towards Fredrcik's well-wishers for sending messages of support and love in this difficult time.

"With our superhero’s help we hope to turn our deep grief into positive results and therewith follow his unwavering example," Prince Robert wrote.

Speaking of young Fredrick's ultimate message, he shared that it's "hope, compassion, and resilience."