Kai, Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber’s daughter debuts at Paris Fashion Week

Kai Schreiber debuts fashion world at Paris Fashion Week

Kai Schreiber has officially stepped in the fashion world.

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber had a major proud-parent moment as their daughter made her runway debut for Valentino at Paris Fashion Week.

The 16-year-old strutted down the catwalk on Sunday in a bold long-sleeved leopard-print minidress, complete with a feathered collar.

She paired the statement look with sheer lace tights, white open-toe heels, and blue-tinted sunglasses, while her blonde hair was styled in a sleek bun under a lace headpiece.

Following her big fashion moment, Kai took to Instagram to celebrate, sharing behind-the-scenes snaps from the show.

“omggg my heart is so full, ilysm @alessandro_michele @maisonvalentino @yad1m @paulhanlonhair,” she captioned the post.

Watts couldn’t contain her excitement, dropping a heartfelt comment, “Be still my beating heart!! bravo darling ILSM and what a show!! @maisonvalentino.”

The Watcher actress later continued to gush over her daughter in her own post, writing, “That’s my @maisonvalentino baby! I’m squealing with pride. Ilysm @kaischreiberrr.”

Schreiber also joined in on the praise, commenting, “Beyond beyond Kai.”

Kai’s milestone moment caught the attention of fashion icon Linda Evangelista and fellow model Amelia Hamlin, who also showed their support.

The teen is the youngest child of Watts and Schreiber, who co-parent her and their 17-year-old son, Sasha, following their split in 2016 after 11 years together.

Watts, now married to Billy Crudup, recently shared rare vacation photos with her husband and kids, while Schreiber, who wed Taylor Neisen, was last spotted out with Kai in September 2024.

He also welcomed a child with Neisen in 2023.

With her Valentino debut in the books, it looks like Kai is ready to take the fashion world by storm!