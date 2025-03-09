Lady Gaga opens up about rare health condition that 'took over' her life

Lady Gaga shares concerning health update with her fans

The 38-year-old singer, who postponed her world tour after disclosing a rare health condition in 2017, opened up to Britain’s Sunday Times newspaper about her road to recovery.

She told the outlet, "It's very under control. It took over my life for a long time, but I'm 95 per cent better - I still have pain days, but they are very rare.

"I feel lucky. People do not always make it through the career and the success that I have had. They don't always get to the other side, given how it can affect your mental health and body. But I did."

During an exclusive conversation about her rise to fame in the late 2000s, the Poker Face musician, who exchanged rings with businessman Michael Polansky in 2024, shared her satisfaction with her career.

Gaga further went on to add, "I'm just a much more stable, healthy human than I was for the last 20 years. The music industry took over my life when I was younger, It took me far away from myself and I had to endure a lot and it hardened me, for sure. It took me a while to find my feet."

On the professional front, the American singer’s latest album Mayhem was scheduled to drop on March 7, 2025.