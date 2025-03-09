Rihanna shares rare details from her sons’ birth

Rihanna is reflecting on the "powerful" experience of motherhood on International Women’s Day.

To mark the special occasion on Saturday, March 8, the Barbadian singer, actress, and businesswoman shared intimate photos from her delivery room.

"By far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman…my little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay," she captioned the two photos that were captured just after she gave birth to her two sons: now two-year-old RZA and Riot Rose, 19 months old.

In the message, the Diamonds singer clarified that the first photo featured her firstborn, RZA, while the second image was taken after she welcomed her younger son.

"And yes, I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses…don’t ask, a lot was happening," she explained, referring to the photos showing the Fenty Beauty founder donning a multi-layered gold and pearl necklace as she held RZA close to her heart.

Meanwhile, the We Found Love singer sported pink frame sunglasses after Rose’s birth.

Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, shares her children with longtime partner ASAP Rocky.

The Umbrella singer has been very open about her love for her kids and family. She has also publicly praised and admitted how good a father Rocky is to their kids.