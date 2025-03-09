Blake Lively makes first public speech after Justin Baldoni legal drama

Blake Lively addressed public for the first time after Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively spoke out in public for the first time since her legal drama with Justin Baldoni started.

The 37-year-old stepped out for the premiere of her movie Another Simple Favor on Friday, March 7th, where she shared her thoughts on working in the sequel.

The Gossip Girl alum said, “I love this character so much. It’s probably my favorite character I’ve ever been fortunate enough to play. So when Paul [Feig] asked us to come back, I was so excited,” in conversation with Page Six.

Lively shared that she was “really nervous” filming 2018’s A Simple Favor, because “we didn’t know if we were making a drama or a comedy.” However, she joked, when they asked the director, Feig, he told them, “yes,” which was “not really an answer to the question.”

The actress noted how this time was different, saying, “But it worked out, so I was like, ‘OK, no nerves. I know what I’m doing this time.’”

"But yeah, it was fun, it’s always fun. Getting to work with Anna [Kendrick] again, obviously, and this incredible group of people, is amazing.”

This comes after Lively’s co-star, Kendrick took a subtle dig at the It Ends With Us actress by avoiding to clearly answer questions about her.

Although the co-stars appeared to be getting along well, they reportedly sat in different rows for the screening.