Scarlett Johansson spills beans on Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco Oscar moments

Scarlett Johansson spill beans on Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco Oscar moments

Scarlett Johansson, who was the presenter at the 2025 Oscars with June Squibb, shared some insight on Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco romantic moments at the event.

In conversation with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos at the backstage, Ripa asked if they have heard "any gossip" from their seats.

The Black Widow star, who was sharing her table with the engaged couple, said, "Well, I'm sitting next to Selena and Benny and I have to say... I'm seeing a lot of very cute, honeymoon-phase cuteness happening."

This wasn’t the first time The Avengers actress had raved about the lovebirds.

Previously, in an episode of TODAY with Jenna & Friends , Johansson talked about the pair’s engagement saying that she was "happy for" Gomez following the big news.

Gomez and Blanco announced their engagement last year in December.

The couple was in attendance at the ceremony since the 32-year-old performer’s film, Emilia Pérez, earned a nod for Best Picture among its 13 total nominations, ultimately taking home two Zoe Saldaña for best supporting actress and best original song winner El Mal.

The Duo which started dating in June 2023, are now preparing for the release of their collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, which is slated for release on March 21, 2025.