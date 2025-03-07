Meghan Markle’s friend shares 'beautiful' insight into her down to earth nature

M eghan Markle’s thoughtful gestures leave a lasting impression on journalist

A journalist who formed an unexpected bond with Meghan Markle has shared touching details about the Duchess of Sussex’s kindness and generosity.

Bryony Gordon, who first met Meghan and Prince Harry through their work on the Heads Together mental health campaign, recalled a heartfelt moment that showcased Meghan’s thoughtful nature.

Following her wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan invited Bryony for lunch and joined her on several charity visits. Reflecting on one particular encounter, Bryony revealed a sweet surprise she received afterward.

Writing in the Daily Mail, she shared, “Back in 2018, Meghan sent me a handwritten note, thanking me for our lunch together. It was such a rare and lovely gesture in today’s digital world.”

Years later, Bryony visited the Sussexes’ Montecito home to interview Harry ahead of the release of his memoir, Spare. As she left, Meghan gifted her a jar of homemade jam—though Bryony admitted she accidentally left it behind in a taxi.

Meanwhile, Meghan recently delighted fans with an Instagram video featuring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. In the clip, the little ones join their mother in the kitchen to make ‘thumbprint’ cookies, with Prince Harry watching on.

From handwritten notes to homemade gifts, Meghan continues to leave a lasting impression with her warmth and thoughtfulness.