Kylie Jenner’s hairstylist Jesus Guerrero’s condition before his death unveiled

Kylie Jenner’s stylist Jesus Guerrero’s death cause revealed

The Hollywood famed hairstylist Jesus Guerrero died at the age of 34 leaving his costars, friends and family shocked and in mourning.

As the time is passing by, new details related to the death of Kylie Jenner’s stylist are being reported.

Guerrero, who was reportedly working with Jennifer Lopez in UAE before his untimely demise February 22, was probably leading towards his death during the months leading up to it.

He felt “sick for months” and faced severe health issues.

Sources shared with TMZ that the celebrity hairdresser had been exhibiting symptoms since September 2024.

The outlet reported that the professional lost weight – about 20 pounds – and would experience hot and chill flashes.

However, he was determined to fulfill his work commitments for which he travelled to England, Ireland and the United Arab Emirates.

The beautician came back to US but passed away a day after he went to the hospital in Los Angeles.

For the unversed, TMZ revealed that Guerrero had clean history related to drug and alcohol use.

It is to be noted that his autopsy has been completed, but the toxicology reports is still in process.