Meghan Markle's Netflix show 'With Love' gets scathing review

Piers Morgan has unleashed his criticism on Meghan Markle's new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, branding it "unwatchable."

Morgan, known for his controversial views and criticism of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, shared his thoughts on the series in an upcoming episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored.

"I tried watching it, and after, honestly, about three, four minutes, I was done," Morgan said. "It was just unwatchable. It's just the ultimate kind of vanity project, where it's all about people telling Meghan how great she is, her telling everyone how great she is."

His criticism didn't stop there. He also poked fun at the content of the show, saying, "It's not even her house. She's doing things like making coffee, making a basic cake. There's nothing to actually learn here."

He also shared his thoughts on the couple's popularity, or lack thereof, in Britain. "It's interesting to me that in Britain, they're incredibly unpopular, her and Harry. I mean, the most unpopular Royals, which, when you think we have Prince Andrew, is pretty extraordinary to go under that bar."

Morgan believes that Americans are also uninterested in the couple.

"But in terms of Americans, I actually think most Americans that are saying, 'I'm not interested, but they're not even energized enough to be angry.' They're just like, 'Who cares about these idiots?'"

He also reacted to a clip from the show where Meghan corrected her friend Mindy Kaling for calling her "Meghan Markle." Meghan replied, "It's so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I'm Sussex now."

Morgan responded, "I come from Sussex, in England, it's a county on the south coast. It has several million people living in it. I can tell you with some certainty, if you went round and chose 100,000 people from villages and towns in Sussex, have you ever seen Meghan Markle here in the county?"

He continued, "You would not find a single person that has ever seen her there. It is reputed she has spent under six hours in the county in her entire lifetime. I was educated there, I have a home there, I grew up there. I spent more time there this week than she has in her lifetime. And also, she's not a Sussex. She's a Windsor. You marry into the Windsor family. They were given this title for 'Duke and Duchess of Sussex' by Her Majesty the Queen, the late great Queen."