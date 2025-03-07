Justin Baldoni's father defends son amid sexual harassment allegations

Justin Baldoni's father, Sam Baldoni, has shown support for his son amid the ongoing legal conflict with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

On Wednesday, March 5, Sam, 61, shared a video on his Instagram Story of a bulletin board that read, "In a world full of Blakes and Ryans, be a Justin."

The board featured a photo collage of Justin Baldoni, news clippings about him, and words to describe him, including "compassionate, supportive," and "honest."





One of the news clippings mentioned Baldoni donating earnings from his movies to the Claire's Place Foundation.

Sam's post has since been deleted, but the original video can still be found on TikTok. The 61-year-old reshared the video with a heart hand emoji.

This public display of support comes amid a heated legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

The Gossip Girl alum sued Baldoni in December 2024, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation, which Baldoni has denied. He has since filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds, and their publicist, Leslie Sloane.

The latest development in the case came on Thursday, March 6, when Lively and Reynolds's attorneys argued that Baldoni should not have access to the couple's private text messages with other celebrities, citing concerns about leaks to the public.

The cases are set to go to trial in March 2026, as attorneys for both Lively and Baldoni have opted out of mediation, describing it as "inappropriate" and "premature."