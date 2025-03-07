Millie Bobby Brown admits to lying about her identity for years

Millie Bobby Brown says she lied about her real name 'for fun'

Millie Bobby Brown just let fans in on a little secret — her name isn’t actually Millie Bobby Brown.

In an interview with BuzzFeed UK on Thursday, the Stranger Things star, 21, revealed that her real middle name is actually Bonnie, not Bobby. The reason behind the swap? “For s**ts and giggles,” she admitted with a laugh.

She added, “I’ve never told anyone that. You heard it here first!”

Her Electric State co-star Chris Pratt was caught off guard by the revelation, responding with a simple, “Oh, s**t!”

The name Bobby may have been a nod to her father, Robert “Bobby” Brown, though Millie didn’t confirm the exact reason behind the switch. But this isn’t the only time she’s changed up her name.

In August 2024, the actress subtly confirmed she had taken her husband Jake Bongiovi’s last name after their wedding earlier that year.

While sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Stranger Things Season 5, she included a shot of a blackboard with her full married name: “Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi.