Millie Bobby Brown embraces 'inner child' on 21st birthday

'Enola Holmes' famed Millie Bobby Brown celebrates birthday with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown has shared an exclusive insight about her 21st birthday celebration.

Stranger Things actress revealed that she celebrated her intimate birthday with husband Jake Bongiovi and her girlfriends.

Her celebration included the classic youthful game with which she embraced her inner child and had ball of a time on her special day.

In an interview, Millie said: "Yes, I had so much fun. It was a great 21st. It was amazing.”

The 21-year-old went on to say, "I was with my girlfriends and my husband, and all of our friends were together, it was a big group of us.”

The Damsel artist revealed that she played hide and seek and did many other things that every child wants to do.

"But we had the best time and basically just played hide and seek, and did all the things that your inner child wants to do”, revealed Brown while talking to Extra.

"So, we were just able to hang out and have fun”, the British actress concluded.

Millie and Jake started dating in 2021. The duo announced their engagement in 2023. They tied the knot in May 2024.