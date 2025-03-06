Lady Louise Windsor embarks on ski trip apart from boyfriend

Lady Louise Windsor has escaped to the luxurious Swiss resort of St Moritz for a winter getaway, but notably absent from her ski trip are her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and her university boyfriend, Felix da Silva-Clamp.



The 21-year-old royal, who has been linked to da Silva-Clamp for the past year at the University of St Andrews, opted for a friends-only adventure during her university break.

Instead of a romantic retreat, Lady Louise was seen carving through the slopes alongside a small group of companions, including her godmother, Francesca Schwarzenbach, a longtime family friend, reported GB News.

Dressed in her signature teal ski suit, paired with black thermals and a sleek white helmet, Lady Louise exuded confidence as she effortlessly glided down the slopes.

A seasoned skier since childhood, she tackled the alpine terrain with ease, even braving a trek across a frozen body of water.

Though her boyfriend’s absence has raised eyebrows, Lady Louise seemed to be making the most of her snowy escape, embracing the thrill of the slopes with her close-knit circle. As the royal enjoys her time in the Alps, one question lingers—why wasn’t Felix by her side?