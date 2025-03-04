Millie Bobby Brown receives apology from Matt Lucas over ‘bullying’ comment

Millie Bobby Brown has recently received apology from comedian Matt Lucas after she lashed out at him for his “offensive” comment.

Last week, Matt reshared photos of Stranger Things star going for dinner with her little sister in Los Angeles.

He took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote in the caption, “No but yeah but,” with thousands of his fans agreeing that they looked alike.

Millie was seen wearing wearing hoop earrings and a pink top, which Lucas said had prompted him to point out “the similarity by posting one of her (Vicky’s) catchphrases”.

Matt responded to Millie’s Instagram post just four hours later, explaining his meaning and apologising for causing offence.

“Dear Millie, I just saw your post and wanted to respond, and provide some context. Nearly 25 years ago I co-wrote and appeared in a sketch show called Little Britain,” he wrote.

“There was a character in it called Vicky Pollard, who had blonde hair and always wore a pink top, and in the photo, you had blonde hair and wore a pink top so I pointed out the similarity by posting one of her catchphrases,” explained the comedian.

Matt stated, “I thought you looked terrific and I was mortified when the press wrote that I ‘slammed’ you, firstly because that’s not my style, and secondly because I think you’re brilliant.

“I would not have posted it if I had thought it would have upset you but I realise it has and for that I apologise,” he concluded.

Matt’s apology came after Millie took to Instagram saying media coverage of her changing appearance “bullying”.

She quoted headlines from articles, among them references to Matt’s X comments, which she said were “amplifying an insult rather than questioning why a grown man is mocking a young woman’s appearance” in a clip posted on Instagram.

She added, “This isn’t journalism. This is bullying. The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it’s disturbing.”